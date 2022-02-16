PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $82.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.43.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PolyPid by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolyPid by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

