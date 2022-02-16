Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Pool by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $2,300,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,956,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $459.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.93. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

