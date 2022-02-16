Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $10.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $10.80 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $7.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $39.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $40.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $47.07 million, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $49.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

PSTL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 546.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 260,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194,742 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSTL opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $238.61 million, a PE ratio of 158.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 818.26%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

