Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report earnings per share of $3.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $3.19. Primerica posted earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $13.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

PRI opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.35 and its 200-day moving average is $154.58. Primerica has a 52-week low of $135.97 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

