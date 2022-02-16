Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRMW. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.57.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 24.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Primo Water by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after buying an additional 133,304 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Primo Water by 8.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

