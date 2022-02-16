Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFIE. TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.45.
Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 million, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.31.
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
