Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFIE. TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 million, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Profire Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 209,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

