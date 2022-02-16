Profund Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 47,609.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 526,087 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 47.7% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 444,499 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,799,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 19.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 729,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,634,000 after acquiring an additional 119,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NuVasive by 30.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 110,128 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

