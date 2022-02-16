Profund Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in National Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $577,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

