Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 25.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,081,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet stock opened at $254.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.52. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. lifted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

