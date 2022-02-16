Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski Sells 600 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.72.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Progyny by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after buying an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth $2,009,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 238.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Progyny by 98.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Progyny by 83.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

