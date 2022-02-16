ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Position Increased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.14% of ProPetro worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.