Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Short Interest Update

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KPCB GGF Associates LLC lifted its position in Proterra by 2.8% in the third quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC now owns 15,563,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,348,000 after buying an additional 429,167 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proterra by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 7,974,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,415,000 after purchasing an additional 219,899 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proterra by 560.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,217 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Proterra by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,161,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Proterra by 137,751.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTRA opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75. Proterra has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

