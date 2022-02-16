Proton 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.89 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $126.40 million and $5.89 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00038970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00105858 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,384,751,319 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,734,912 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

