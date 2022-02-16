Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FPLPF remained flat at $$4.86 during trading on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

