PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSB. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

PSB opened at $159.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.09. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.52. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.96 and a 52 week high of $189.23.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

