PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Trading Down 7.5%

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PAEKY)

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk engages in the exploration, exploitation, processing, refining, and marketing of minerals, precious metals, and coal. It operates through the following segments: Nickel, Gold & Refinery Operating, Bauxite & Alumina, and Head Office. The Nickel segment consists of ferronickel, and high-grade and low-grade nickel ore.

