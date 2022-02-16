PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PTAIY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. 11,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,804. PT Astra International Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

