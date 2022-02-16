PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PTAIY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. 11,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,804. PT Astra International Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.
About PT Astra International Tbk
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Astra International Tbk (PTAIY)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.