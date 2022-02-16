PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.94. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

