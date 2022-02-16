Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,200,000 after acquiring an additional 452,609 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $26,282,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $17,004,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 201,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 987.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

STAA stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.26 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.05.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

