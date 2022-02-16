Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Ameris Bancorp worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 106,177.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.24. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $59.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.
In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
