Putnam Investments LLC Sells 125,119 Shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,119 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.73% of TCV Acquisition worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCVA. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $27,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $14,865,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $13,211,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,470,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,460,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCVA stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

