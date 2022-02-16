Putnam Investments LLC Sells 19,171 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $46,751,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,587,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.
NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nuance Communications Profile
Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.
