Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ares Management Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ares Management in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

ARES stock opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $90.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2,612.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ares Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 31,395.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 923,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

