Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for 3M Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MMM. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $157.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $155.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

