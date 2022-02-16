Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

FITB stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 28,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

