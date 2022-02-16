Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Illumina in a research report issued on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.85.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $342.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

