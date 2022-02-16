Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $129.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.36 and a 200 day moving average of $142.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.57. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $113.48 and a 12-month high of $163.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 422.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after buying an additional 208,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 175.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after buying an additional 147,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

