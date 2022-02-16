Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COO. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.91.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $397.95 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $368.05 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.93 and a 200 day moving average of $414.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after buying an additional 58,977 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

