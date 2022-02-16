Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will earn $5.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.47.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $264.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $230.89 and a one year high of $317.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

