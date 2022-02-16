Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $118.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 635,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,803. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $145.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.31. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.