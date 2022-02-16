Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vecima Networks Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VCM. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

VCM opened at C$17.40 on Monday. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$13.64 and a twelve month high of C$17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.71. The company has a market cap of C$401.52 million and a PE ratio of 68.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 108.27%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

