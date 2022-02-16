QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0215 on Top Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $112,918.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.15 or 0.07080958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,068.76 or 1.00075117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003013 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

