Quant Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $131.24 or 0.00297548 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.58 billion and $50.66 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005857 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000822 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $514.07 or 0.01165509 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003024 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

