R1 RCM (RCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect R1 RCM to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RCM stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 146,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in R1 RCM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,039 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,128 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,236 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in R1 RCM by 798.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
