Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $771.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to post sales of $771.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $768.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $773.50 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $716.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

