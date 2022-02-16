RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $40.46 million and $1.50 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.09 or 0.07041294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,589.48 or 0.99973200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,388,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

