Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.15

Shares of Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 77256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.
Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.
