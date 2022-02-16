Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,960 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Rambus worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

