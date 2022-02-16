Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn Sells 10,073 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RMBS traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. 27,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,647. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

