Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.18 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.160 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.80.

Rapid7 stock opened at $97.96 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average is $115.69.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,894 shares of company stock worth $1,965,342. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

