RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Shares Down 2.1%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €664.60 ($755.23) and last traded at €681.40 ($774.32). Approximately 10,608 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €695.80 ($790.68).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RAA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($871.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €679.25 ($771.88).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €808.76 and a 200 day moving average of €853.25.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

