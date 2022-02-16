Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $333.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.86. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

