RBC Bearings Incorporated Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for RBC Bearings in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.20.

Shares of ROLL opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.50.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

