RE/MAX (RMAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect RE/MAX to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. RE/MAX has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RE/MAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RMAX opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.21 million, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

