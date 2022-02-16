Realio Network (RIO) Price Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $293,949.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.50 or 0.07039830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,743.25 or 1.00422388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00049436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00051810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

