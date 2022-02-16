RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RNWK stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.45. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 18.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNWK. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,781,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 409,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RealNetworks by 344.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 326,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

