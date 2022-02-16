RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RNWK stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.45. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $6.66.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 18.15%.
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

