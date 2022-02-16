Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cenovus has operations in the prospective oil sands development in Alberta, wherein it has been employing a specialized technique for drilling and pumping out oil. From 2020 to 2024, it expects to see compound annual production growth of 2-3%. On top of that, disciplined capital investment and production growth will enhance its funds. The company recently divested its Tucker thermal assets in Alberta, which will help reduce the debt burden and improve its ability to raise shareholder returns. The company recently reported strong fourth-quarter results owing to higher daily oil sand production, and increased contributions from Christina Lake and Foster Creek operations. Also, the company’s net cash from operations are improving, reflecting strong operations. Consequently, Cenovus is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

2/9/2022 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

1/28/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00.

1/13/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

12/21/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 2.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $16.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Cenovus Energy Inc alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. FIL Ltd increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after buying an additional 12,561,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634,770 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.