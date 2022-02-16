Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Open Text (OTEX)

Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2022 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/7/2022 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2022 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$53.00.

1/25/2022 – Open Text was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $50.00.

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after buying an additional 213,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,160,000 after purchasing an additional 592,761 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,947,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,826,000 after buying an additional 244,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after buying an additional 845,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

