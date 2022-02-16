Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,678. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

