Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.57.

NYSE RWT opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,366,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 581,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 531,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,674,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

